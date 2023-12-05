Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM; tussle over Deputy CM post

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy is set to take over as the new chief minister of the state. Announcing the decision at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday (December 5), AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the swearing-in will take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.

"After considering the report of observers and after discussion with senior leaders, the Congress president has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana," he said.

While Revanth Reddy does not really want a deputy, CM aspirants like Bhatti Vikramarka want at least a Deputy CM post, it is being said in political circles. However, if Bhatti, an SC community member, is given the Deputy CM post, Ponnam Prabhakar, an MLA from the BC community, would want the post, too. Sources said that if at all a Deputy CM post is formed, Revanth would want it for his aide Seethakka, a former Maoist. Seethakka is an MLA from Mulug, and a tribal leader.

Stupendous win

Revanth Reddy was the frontrunner for the top post in the state after the party staged a stupendous victory in assembly elections by winning 64 seats in Telangana, upstaging the BRS. Venugopal said the Congress Legislature Party in Telangana had unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to take a decision to appoint the CLP leader in its meeting earlier.

He said the party had appointed four observers, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ajoy Kumar and K J George, besides AICC general secretary in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

Shivakumar and Thakre were present as Venugopal announced the party high command's decision on Telangana.

He did not answer queries on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether there would be any deputy chief ministers.