Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's brother gets notice for illegal construction

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Amid an ongoing drive against illegal encroachments on lakes and other government properties here, authorities have slapped a notice on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's brother and several others for alleged construction of unauthorised structures.

Tirupati Reddy told reporters on Thursday that he received a notice for constructing his house in the Buffer Zone of a water body.

He said the property was purchased after getting the documents verified by a lawyer. Moreover, the previous owner had obtained the relevant permissions for construction of the house.

No official has contacted me in this regard, he added.

Tirupati Reddy assured full cooperation with the officials if they propose to initiate action for the alleged violations.

The government can demolish the house if it wants to do it, he said.

Asked about the drone visuals and satellite images of his property shared by BRS, Reddy said the opposition party leaders have caused inconvenience to residents of the locality by taking his name (as notices have been issued to other residents also).

Tirupati Reddy alleged that several illegal activities took place during the previous BRS regime and the opposition party leaders are now trying to divert attention.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), recently set up by the state government, has demolished several 'illegal' structures, including that of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, in the city.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive action plan following the High Court directive on the removal of encroachments on ponds and preservation of government property, an official release said.

Kumari said guidelines are being prepared to fully hand over the responsibilities of the protection of lakes, parks, canals and other government properties within the limits of city's Outer Ring Road (ORR) to HYDRA.

The top official said at present the irrigation department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and other departments are issuing different notices regarding the removal of encroachments on ponds, lakes, parks and government lands and this is causing some confusion.

To avoid this, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal department has been directed to finalize procedures for all eviction notices to be issued by HYDRA within ORR limits.

All notices issued by GHMC and under Land Encroachment Act, Land Grabbing Act, Walta Act, Irrigation Department Acts will be completely brought under the jurisdiction of HYDRA, the release said.

A day after the authorities demolished a convention centre here co-owned by actor Nagarjuna, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on August 25 said his government would not spare those who encroached upon lakes and also crack down on such activities even if they are influential in the society. PTI

