Telangana CM Revanth Reddy suggests 21 as minimum age for assembly polls

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday advocated for reducing the minimum age to contest Legislative Assembly elections from 25 to 21 "to promote greater youth representation" in state legislatures.

Reddy pointed out that 21-year-old IAS and IPS officers are successfully working in districts, and he believes that "young people of the same age can also thrive as MLAs".

"While the minimum age to vote was reduced from 21 to 18, the age to contest in Assembly polls remains 25. If the law is amended to allow those who have completed 21 years to contest elections, the younger generation can represent the Assembly," he said, speaking at a 'mock assembly' organised on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Such young MLAs could bring attention to important youth issues, including sports, education, and employment, he added.

Reddy also recalled that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who reduced the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 and remembered the contributions of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birth is celebrated as Children's Day. SJR SSK ROH

