Telangana: CM Revanth, BRS’s KTR in slugfest over devastating floods

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS leader KT Rama Rao attacked one another over the official response to the terrible floods that have claimed at least 16 lives in the state.

KTR, as he is popularly known, hit out at the Congress government over what he called the "low amount of compensation" paid to the families of the dead and the "lack of adequate relief efforts".

He wanted to know why the government could not arrange helicopters for rescue work when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu managed to put six choppers and 10 boats on rescue duty.

KTR blasts government

"Appalling attitude by the government in handling the flood situation… Situation in Khammam is even worse… Tired of the apathy, public took to streets. They are demanding basic assistance and help," KTR posted on X.

After comparing the relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh, KTR went on: “Guess how many helicopters and boats our Telangana CM was able to manage to save lives? A BIG ZERO."

KTR, the son of party leader and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, also flayed the government over its offer of Rs 5 lakh as compensation for flood victims.

CM rebuts attack

"You demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation while in Opposition. Now will you give Rs 5 lakh and throw up your hands?" he asked.

The stinging criticism drew a sharp response from Revanth Reddy, who accused the BRS of playing politics during the calamity.

"KCR did not get out of his farmhouse and KTR is merrily tweeting during his holiday in the US," Reddy said. He added that he and his ministers were working on the ground to assist the flood-hit people.

Devastating floods

State minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the government had evidence to show that helicopters could not fly to the affected areas due to bad weather.

The floods have killed at least 16 people and damaged property worth Rs 5,000 crore. The chief minister has urged the Centre to declare the floods as a natural calamity and provide immediate assistance.

The Telangana government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and Rs 10,000 per-acre assistance for crop damage.