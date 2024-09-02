Telangana: CM Reddy presses Centre to declare floods as national calamity, provide aid

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday (September 2) pressed the Central government to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity and provide financial aid to overcome the widespread destruction.

Revanth Reddy told officials to submit a detailed report on the extensive flood damage to the Centre along with a formal request for immediate assistance from the Modi government.

The chief minister also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas in Telangana.

CM hikes compensation amount

At a meeting in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy reviewed the rain and flood relief efforts and announced an increase in financial assistance from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh to the families who lost their members in the floods.

He also called for higher compensation to be made for cattle, goats, and sheep lost in the floods.

The chief minister allocated ₹5 crore as immediate relief to the Collectors of the worst-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet.