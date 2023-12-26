Telangana CM, deputy meet Modi; discuss pending projects in state

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, sources said.

This is Reddy's first meeting with Modi since becoming chief minister.

During the meeting, the chief minister is believed to have discussed pending projects and demanded the release of dues from the central government, the sources said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)