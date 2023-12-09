Telangana: BJP MLAs refuse to take oath from AIMIM leader as Pro-tem Speaker

The BJP on Saturday (December 9) boycotted the oath-taking ceremony for the newly-elected Telangana MLAs, alleging that Assembly rules had been violated by the appointment of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker.

Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath as the Pro-tem Speaker by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan. The Pro-tem Speaker has the task of administering oath to new legislators.

The seniority issue

Owaisi, who is the younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has been elected from the Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time (including the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly before the birth of Telangana).

Protocol says the seniormost MLA in the Assembly is made the Pro-tem Speaker. However, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged that Owaisi was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker even though there were other senior members in the Assembly.

“There is a tradition of a senior person being appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker in the Assembly. The BJP opposes the appointment of AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi as Pro-tem Speaker as per an understanding (of Congress) with AIMIM,” Reddy told reporters.