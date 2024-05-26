Telangana bans gutka, pan masala containing tobacco, nicotine for a year

The Telangana Food Safety Commissioner's Department has decided to halt the production, storage, sale, and transportation of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine.

These items pose health risks despite not being smoked.

This decision aims to safeguard public health and is based on the authority granted by the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, with reference to the Prohibition and Limitation Regulation 2011.

One-year ban

This ban effective for one year starting May 24 is crucial due to the serious health issues associated with these products, such as oral cancer.

The Department of Food Safety and Standards has issued a fresh notification in exercise of its powers under clause (a) of subsection (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Commissioner of Food Safety has issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutka / Panmasala which contains tobacco and nicotine, with effect from 24.05.2024.

The Telangana State Food Safety Commissioner has taken this action in the interest of public health as per 2.3.4 of the Prohibition and Limitation Regulation 2011 on the sale of these. Gutkas by any name have been banned in the entire Telangana state for one year from May 24.

Health problems with gutka

Oral cancer, oral submucous fibrosis and other health problems arise due to consumption of gutka and pan masala. A recent study revealed that 55 percent of cancers in Varanasi in the country are related to tobacco use.

The use of smokeless tobacco has increased by 21.4 percent in the country. About 10.7 per cent or 99.7 million adults in the country use tobacco. A Lancet study found that tobacco use is associated with health problems.

The department urges everyone to comply with this regulation to protect themselves and others.



History of the ban

A ban on gutka has been in place in Telangana since its formation. While the High Court upheld this ban in November 2021, gutka manufacturers challenged it in the Supreme Court.

In March 2022, the Supreme Court temporarily suspended the state's enforcement of the ban.

However, police continued confiscating the product until the High Court intervened in September 2022, preventing punitive actions while the Supreme Court's decision was pending.

New notification

In January of this year, the state issued a new notification to ban gutka. However, the Supreme Court stayed this decision also.

The latest ban applies for one year.