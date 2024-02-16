Telangana assembly adopts resolution to take up household caste survey in state

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Friday passed a resolution to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household caste survey in the state so as to plan and implement various plans for the progress of backward classes, SC and ST citizens and other weaker sections.

The resolution, moved by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, was adopted after a debate in the House.

"That this house resolves to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey ('Kula Ganana') of entire Telangana State as per the decision of Council of Ministers of 4th February, 2024 so as to plan and implement various socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the amelioration of Backward Classes, SC and ST citizens of the state and other weaker sections of the state," the resolution said.

Stating that the Congress has a history of working for the welfare of weaker sections and minorities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the UPA-1 government had appointed a panel led by Justice Rajinder Sachar for the welfare of Muslim minorities and taken steps accordingly.

He said his government, while collecting data of all sections of society in the state, is making efforts to bring progress to backward classes in economic, political, employment and educational spheres, fulfilling the promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Comprehensive plans and policies would be formulated scientifically for the benefit of minorities, just as it was earlier done by the Congress as per the Sachar panel, he said.

Observing that the previous BRS regime in the state did not make public the findings of an 'intensive household survey' conducted when it came to power in 2014, Revanth Reddy said his government would do the opposite.

He took exception to BRS members allegedly "triggering doubts" over the household caste survey proposed by the government.

"With this resolution, mainly our intention is to strengthen backward classes. Our main intention is to make the backward classes, who are the ruled, the rulers. Our government's intention is to strengthen them financially by allocating funds keeping in mind their population," he said.

Describing the resolution as "historic", Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Rahul Gandhi had said the wealth in the country and political power should be distributed equitably, proportionate to the population, without it being concentrated in the hands of a few.

Rahul Gandhi had spoken about it during his campaign for recent Assembly polls, he said.

Vikramarka said the survey would cover all households, castes and economic conditions in the state.

"This survey would become a great foundation for social, political and economic changes in the country," he said.

The government will consult the law department and intellectuals while finalising the modalities of the survey and ensure that it does not face any legal issues, he said.

Principal opposition BRS's Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao said his party welcomes the resolution. He, however, pointed out that the exercise should have either judicial or statutory sanctity for it to be fruitful.

Either a judicial commission should be appointed or a bill should be passed in the assembly for the purpose, Rama Rao said.

BJP member Payala Shankar, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others also spoke. PTI

