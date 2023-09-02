Telangana, Andhra Congress lukewarm to union with YS Sharmila’s party

YS Sharmila, daughter of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR), may have decided to merge her two-year-old YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress. But call it an irony, most people in the Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not enthused by the development.

Sharmila, along with her evangelist husband Anil Kumar, called on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, reportedly to finalize the modalities of the merger.

A lot is being said about the deal. There is talk that Sharmila would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. According to media reports, she could get more than a dozen seats for her supporters in Assembly elections in Telangana. Some say she would be appointed an AICC general secretary with a mandate to campaign in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

But Telangana and Andhra Congress committees are not going overboard about the news of YSR’s daughter coming back into the fold of the Congress after nearly 12 years. The Congress and the YSR family fell apart when the former refused to name incumbent YS Jaganmohan Reddy as YSR’s successor chief minister after the latter’s death in a helicopter crash in September 2009.

No enthusiasm

At a time when even a petty leader’s jump into the party is celebrated, the news of the Sharmila-Sonia meeting has not created any joy in the party either in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

Though renowned social scientist Prof. Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd saw in Sharmila the courage of Kakatiya queen Rudram Devi (1262-89), folk goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, the opinion in the party in Telangana and Andhra over the much-talked-about merger is divided.

Not many in the party are enthusiastic about a Congress-YSRTP merger. While a few see her Andhra origins as a problem in Telangana, Andhra Congress fears that Sharmila’s entry may at best damage TDP and benefit YS Jagan rather than strengthen the Andhra Congress.

“In Telangana, the regional sentiment is still an issue. The BRS may invoke her Andhra origins and the anti-Telangana history of the YSR family to brand the Telangana Congress as a party led by an Andhra leader. Chief minister KCR did it in the 2018 election when the Congress and TDP were in alliance. Now, there is an all-around acknowledgment that the Congress is poised to come to power in the state. We cannot let any force play spoilsport,” said a TPCC leader and added that this had been conveyed to the party unambiguously.

Congress stirrings

That Sharmila is not welcome in the Telangana party was amply made clear by PCC chief Revanth Reddy. Knowing well that she is interested in contesting from Palair constituency in Khammam district, Revanth has invited Khammam’s BRS rebel Tummala Nageswar Rao to the Congress.

Denied a BRS ticket, Tummala wants to enter the fray as an independent in Palair. By inviting Tummala, a Palair MLA, Revanth’s plan is to foreclose Sharmila’s chance to contest from the constituency as a Congress candidate.