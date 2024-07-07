TDP will regain past glory in Telangana, party restructure in the works: Chandrababu Naidu

Thanking the people for protesting against his arrest in September last year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Sunday (July 7) that the Telugu Desam Party will soon reclaim its former glory in Telangana.

Addressing TDP workers here, Naidu said the party was born in Telangana (four decades ago) and soon it will be restructured.

TDP did not contest the Assembly polls in November 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls this year in Telangana for a variety of reasons. The party is currently headless after Kasani Gnaneshwar resigned as the state president before the Assembly polls last year.

'TDP born for Telugu people'

"TDP which was born for Telugu people should be in Telangana. I am asking you whether the party which was born on the land of Telangana should function or not (in the state)? There were several people who worked for the party. We will restructure the party very soon (in Telangana)," Naidu said amid cheers by the party cadre.

Asserting that he would work to bring the past glory to the party in Telangana, he said TDP will encourage youth and the educated in the state.

On the meeting with his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, Naidu said though different parties are in power in AP and here, when it comes to the interests of Telugu people, there is a need to work together.

Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy met here on Saturday and decided to constitute committees of ministers and officials to address pending issues related to bifurcation of undivided Andhra in 2014.

"Yesterday, we held discussions with the Telangana government. I am hoping that they will be taken forward in future also," he said.

Naidu's contribution

Recalling his contribution as a Chief Minister to the development of Hyderabad city two decades ago, the TDP supremo said now Telangana enjoys the top slot as far as per capita income is concerned and the gap between it and Andhra Pradesh was 33 per cent in 2014.

He said he was able to reduce the gap to 27 per cent during his tenure as CM between 2014 and 2019. However, it again went up to 44 per cent during the YSR Congress regime.

The Andhra CM claimed that several industries are expressing their willingness to invest in AP, but are apprehensive of the opposition YSRCP’s "attitude." Despite several hurdles and problems he assured that he would take the responsibility for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)