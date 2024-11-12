The Federal
Singapore, Tangaraju Suppiah, hanged, drug trafficking
x
The girl is suspected to have taken her own life due to "family issues", according to a preliminary investigation. | Representational image

Student found hanging in hostel room of Telangana varsity, family alleges foul play

Agencies
12 Nov 2024 7:43 AM IST  (Updated:2024-11-12 02:14:32)

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district of Telangana allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said.

The student's family members raised suspicion over her death and alleged that the hostel staff members were responsible for the incident.

The girl, a student of Pre-University Course-II, was found hanging in her hostel room at the institute's campus in Basar town by her roommates, a police official said.

The girl is suspected to have taken her own life due to "family issues", according to a preliminary investigation.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the student and addressed to her parents and brother, has been found, police said, adding she was a native of Nizamabad district.

Meanwhile, the girl's family members questioned why her body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem without showing it to them first. They argued that the "suicide note" was also not shown to them and alleged the hostel staff was responsible for the girl's death.

Further investigation is on, police said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

TelanganaSuicide
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick