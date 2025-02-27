SLBC tunnel crisis: 'Breakthrough expected in 12-24 hours'

Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy provided crucial insights into the ongoing rescue efforts at Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. With workers trapped inside, the MLA assured that the government, alongside national and state agencies, is doing everything possible to ensure a safe rescue.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Government of India have mobilized the best technical experts and specialists to handle the situation,” he stated. He further confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Telangana Chief Minister have been in direct communication regarding the crisis.

Technical challenges in rescue operations

One of the biggest obstacles in the rescue mission has been a conveyor belt breakdown, which has hindered debris removal from the tunnel. The MLA detailed how engineers work around the clock to repair the machinery and expedite the process.

“Just now, I spoke to an engineer who said we are only 15 to 20 meters away from reaching the trapped workers. Once the conveyor belt is fixed within the next 12 hours, we can gradually clear the muck and reach them,” he explained.

Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about a positive outcome. “We are trying our best and hope to get good news in the next few hours,” he added.

Ensuring expert intervention

Experts from across the country have been consulted to bolster the rescue efforts. Senior engineer Harpal Singh has been brought in from Delhi to provide strategic guidance on the operation.

“We are calling in all possible experts to take their advice,” Komatireddy said. “Every effort is being made to ensure we act in the best possible manner.”

The MLA also visited the site personally to assess the situation and extend moral support to the rescue teams.

Emotional toll on workers' families

As the crisis unfolds, the anxiety among the families of the trapped workers continues to grow. Komatireddy acknowledged their distress, emphasizing that the government is doing everything it can to bring their loved ones back safely.

“It’s a very bad incident, and everyone is feeling deeply about it. The families are in great pain, and we stand with them,” he expressed.

Project delays and political inaction

Komatireddy also highlighted the historical delays surrounding the SLBC tunnel project, which was initially launched by the Congress government in 2005. It was supposed to be completed within six to seven years but faced setbacks following the demise of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“After 2014, KCR didn’t show any interest in the project, which led to further delays,” he claimed. However, after Congress returned to power, leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy made significant efforts to revive the stalled work.

Infrastructure and strategic importance

The SLBC tunnel is one of the world’s longest water tunnels, spanning nearly 44 kilometers. According to Komatireddy, the project was in its final phase, with only 10 kilometers left to complete.

“This is a massive project, and the people of Nalgonda are highly invested in its completion,” he remarked. However, the unfortunate tunnel collapse has now posed new challenges to its timely execution.

Hope for a resolution

As the rescue operations continue, Komatireddy reiterated that the government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts. While the timeline for completing the tunnel may be affected by this incident, ensuring the safety of those trapped remains the top priority.

“We will do our best,” he concluded.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.