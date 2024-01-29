Six of family, including two children, killed in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Six members of a family, including two children, died in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the family members were returning to their village in the district in a car late Sunday night after a visit to temples in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Tragedy struck them on the highway at Miryalguda minutes before they were to reach their destination, police said.

The driver of the car tried to avoid hitting a dog but ended up landing on the other side of the highway at Miryalguda after crossing the median, they said. The car was hit by a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

While five people died on the spot, a woman succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said, adding that the lorry driver was nabbed. PTI

