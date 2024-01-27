LS polls: Amit Shah to hold crucial meetings in Telangana on January 28

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) The BJP's preparations in Telangana for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending three key meetings at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Shah would attend the election management committee meeting of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency at 1.30 PM, followed by a polling booth committee meeting of Karimnagar at 4 PM and a convention of professionals of Secunderabad constituency at 6 PM in Hyderabad, BJP sources said on Saturday.

The Mahabubnagar event would be a closed-door event, they said.

Shah, who had visited the state on December 28, 2023, had set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had won Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad constituencies out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls.

In the recent Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP won eight out of the total 119 seats.

BJP National General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said about 10,000 to 20,000 activists would attend the convention at Karimnagar.

Kumar, who on Friday reviewed arrangements for Shah's meeting, said he would undertake a 'padayatra' for about 20 days in villages in his Karimnagar constituency from February 5 and explain about the Centre's development activities to the people. PTI

