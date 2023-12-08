Revanth Reddy's grand plan for Telangana has parallels to YSR regime

If new Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has his way, Telangana is going to see a decentralised administration over the next five years. And, the Congress leader promises that he is not going to mindlessly junk welfare schemes initiated by K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) just ousted government.

Reddy wants to make a mark in terms of administration. He seems to have finalised the governance plan for the next five years. The most critical component of his administration will be decentralisation – to get very close to the people and ensure that “everyone gets everything”.

“We will give freedom to the people of Telangana. Convert Pragati Bhavan to a public building and the Secretariat to a public welfare building,” he said while addressing the public gathered to witness his oath-taking ceremony on Thursday (December 7).

“We need guts to keep the word that we will solve the public's problems,” he said, adding frankly: “Being accountable to the people is not as easy as it seems.”

Future plans

Although he has been very critical of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KCR, he will continue with the schemes the latter had introduced. He would, of course, “correct the mistakes in them”, he had said repeatedly during his poll campaign.

Talking about taking the administration to the doorsteps of the people, Reddy said he was looking at introducing a volunteer system in Telangana. Unlike in Andhra Pradesh, where the system works at the village level, Telangana will have polling stations as the basic units. Reddy had revealed his plans in a TV interview.

According to him, the administration will have volunteers at the bottom-most rung, running some 35,000 voters booth-level units, taking care of the problems of the masses living in the area. These volunteers would identify issues and bring them to the notice of the local authorities, who would fix them. The unresolved issues will reach the Assembly constituency level and then the Secretariat.

Grievances Day

“On Grievances Day, which is yet to be fixed, the public representatives will sit with officials. The problems will be registered online and resolved on the spot. The still unresolved issues will come to the Secretariat in Hyderabad,” Reddy said. “All this should happen within two or three days (from the date of complaint). The Grievances Cell will meet every week.”

Congress leader Janareddy said it was Revanth Reddy’s idea is to introduce a Citizen Charter.

While he may continue with KCR’s welfare schemes, the new CM is clear that KCR’s model of development that ran from 2014 to 2023 has ruined the people. “Behind every scheme of KCR there was huge exploitation and KCR institutionalised corruption,” he said, stating that this model would be scrapped.

“I am still open for a debate on the KCR model of development,” Reddy used to say almost in every public meeting he addressed in the run-up to the election.

At the same time, the Congress leader emphasises that he is not going to blindly oppose whatever KCR did. He thinks KCR had just carried forward many of the good initiatives launched by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers NT Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR).

“We won’t discontinue these 'good works' of NTR, Chadrababu Naidu and YSR," he said. "KCR appropriated these ideas as his own,” he added.

Funding of schemes

Reddy pooh-poohed scepticism on the ability of the state to fund numerous schemes. “Telangana is a rich state,” was his answer. He declined to reveal the ways and means of mobilising funds for the six guarantees that were made pre-election.

“The new government will certainly give pensions to 42 lakh people as promised ahead of the elections by the Congress party,” he assured many times in his speeches.

But the Congress leader admitted that to mix welfare and development in a balanced manner, the Centre’s cooperation is needed. He will seeks funds from the Centre. “It is a legal right," he pointed out.

In his maiden speech as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy said the Praja Darbar (People's Court) culture would be revived in 24 hours. “When YSR was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh he used to hold Praja Darbars to meet the people every Monday. It was when the CM's camp office was crowded with people,” he recalled.

Bringing back Praja Darbar, which KCR never held after coming to power in 2014, was also an electoral vow of Reddy. “Let us create that situation where people feel it is their government," he said.

Middleclass moorings

Reddy routinely underlines his middleclass origins. Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad a few days ago, he said: “Although I belong to Jubilee Hills (a posh locality in Hyderabad), the middle class mentality has not gone away from me. I remain the voice of the people. I know the difficulties of the people. I am a changed man. I will definitely provide good governance,” he had said.

All these assertions, made with astounding confidence, bring back memories of YSR. Also a Congressman, YSR had who faced similar challenges when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2004. His first move after taking over was to sign on a file related to the supply of free power to the farmers.The idea drew flak from all quarters. But YSR did not budge.

Later, free power for farmers became a flagship programme of the BRS government.

YSR faced the “where are funds?” question when he launched a fee reimbursement scheme for professional courses, Arogyasri health insurance scheme, etc. He overcame the funds crunch. All these schemes are pursued in one form or the other in Telangana till date.

“I cut the nerve of anger. Now I am a common man,” YSR used to say while responding to criticism about his welfare schemes.

Little would he have known that in less than 20 years, another Congress CM would follow on his footsteps in a new state carved out of Andhra Pradesh.