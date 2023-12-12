Recovering KCR advises against visits, citing infection risk and inconvenience to others

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who underwent hip replacement surgery and is recovering at a private hospital here on Tuesday, made an appeal to people not to visit him as it may cause inconvenience to other patients.

In a video message, the BRS supremo said doctors who are treating him have warned that there would be a risk of infection with people from outside getting in touch with him.

"I request all of you to go back to your places safely. I request people not to come to see me for the next 10 days. Hundreds of patients are undergoing treatment in this hospital. Their safety is also important for us," KCR said in the video clip.

Rao assured that he would meet the people once he gets better.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and some of his cabinet colleagues, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi and actor Prakash Raj were among several leaders and prominent persons who called on Rao at the hospital.

KCR on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement at the private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

The former chief minister is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, according to the hospital where he is being treated. PTI

