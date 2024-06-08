Ramoji Rao, chairman of Eenadu group, passes away at 87; PM Modi pays tributes

Ramoji Rao, the chairman of Eenadu media group, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday (June 8). He was 87.

Rao, who was the founder of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 5 following respiratory problems. He passed away at 4.50 am.

He established many companies including ETV, and was known as an entrepreneur and media baron in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

PM Modi pays tributes

Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.

The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the famous Ramoji Film City near Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rao saying that he "revolutionised Indian media".

"The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

'Great loss'

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Rao. Venkaiah Naidu said Rao set a new trend in every field he worked. Rao's service to Telugu language and culture will be remembered forever, he added. Revanth Reddy termed Rao's death as a "great loss" to the Telugu newspaper and media industry. The CM, who is in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, directed state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Ramoji Rao's funeral with official honours, a CMO release said. Chiranjeevi's emotional post Chandrababu Naidu said Ramoji Rao left an indelible impression on the lives of Telugu people. Rao's demise is a loss not just to the state but the country, he said. Rao set new trends and reforms in the media industry while upholding values, Kishan Reddy said. Telugu actor Chiranjeevi posted an emotional message on X saying that Ramoji Rao who is like a mountain that never bowed down to anyone reached the heavenly abode. Rao is survived by wife and a son.