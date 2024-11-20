Rahul Gandhi hails Telangana govt's move to make law for gig workers

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the Telangana government's move to bring a law for the welfare of gig workers and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation.

In a letter to Reddy, Gandhi said he was impressed, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, by the vibrant public consultative process for the socio economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey (ongoing in the state).

"I request you to conduct similar state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers as well. Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector," Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he would be happy to be a part of the consultative process.

He expressed confidence that Telangana would lead the way in building a sustainable gig economy for the future.

Noting that the Indian National Congress stands for the well-being of workers, especially in contractual roles, he said the party's manifesto committed to frame a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security.

The Congress-ruled governments have taken several steps in this direction, with the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan becoming the first state to legislate the welfare of gig workers, he said.

Revanth Reddy assured Gandhi that the state's gig workers policy would be made comprehensive, inclusive and fair in line with the latter's "vision and promise".

Reddy posted on social media platform X a letter (dated November 11) sent to him by Gandhi with his suggestion.

"Dear @RahulGandhi Ji, All of our work is inspired by your vision, ideas and work. It gives us more energy that the Telangana Caste Survey has made you feel proud," Revanth Reddy said. PTI

