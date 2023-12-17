The Federal
Premature to think India will replace China as world’s economic growth influencer: Rajan
The former RBI governor had discussion with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on strategies for the state’s development | File photo

Raghuram Rajan holds discussion with CM Revanth Reddy on Telangana’s development

Agencies
17 Dec 2023 12:34 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-17 12:34:13.0)

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed the present economic condition of the state besides the strategies that needed to be adopted for its development.

Reddy held a meeting with Rajan at his residence in Jubilee Hills here, an official release said.

The former RBI governor shared his experiences in the field of economics with the chief minister. He also made some valuable suggestions to improve the economic situation of the state.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and CMO Secretary Seshadri were present at the meeting, the release added. PTI

