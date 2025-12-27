'Pushpa 2' stampede: Hyderabad police file chargesheet against Allu Arjun, 22 others

The Hyderabad police have filed a chargesheet before a local court against 23 people, including leading Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede that occurred during the premiere of the film Pushpa 2.

In the chargesheet, the theatre management has been listed as the prime accused, while Allu Arjun has been named as accused number 11 in the case.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 movie at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere.



Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the stampede and released from jail after a day, as the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and the makers of the film Pushpa 2 had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.



(With agency inputs)