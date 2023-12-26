Precursor to LS polls, Amit Shah to attend BJP meeting in Telangana on Dec 28

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the BJP's state-level meeting to be held here on December 28 in view of the Parliamentary elections to be held in a few months' time, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Tourism Minister Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, exuded confidence that the saffron party will get seats in double digits in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the last elections in 2019, it got four seats with 19 per cent vote share in Telangana.

"In order to keep the party ready for the Parliamentary elections, there will be a meeting on December 28 which will be attended by the party's mandal presidents and national leaders. Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Sunil Bansal will also attend," he said.

He further said the meeting will prepare a plan of action for the next 90 days in order to be fully prepared for the elections.

Reddy said though the party did not get the expected results in the recent Assembly polls in Telangana, the number of seats have increased and the vote share doubled.

According to him, there is discussion among people in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi earlier claimed that the Assembly polls of the five states would be a semi-final for the general elections and people have given their response to it by giving excellent results in favour of BJP, he said.

"Modi will become the Prime Minister again making an electoral hat-trick," he opined.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP got 6.8 per cent vote share and won just one seat. However, just after 100 days, in the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won four seats with 19 per cent vote share, he said.

The union minister asked people to light five lamps in their houses on the evening of January 24, the day the Ram Temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya, as requested by some organisations. PTI

