PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 56,000 cr in Telangana ahead of LS polls

Embarking on an unveiling spree before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 4) dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors in Telangana worth more than Rs 56,000 crore.

In his brief address, the Prime Minister highlighted India's economic growth.

The Prime Minister’s official function in Adilabad was attended by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, among others. After a long time, a Chief Minister of Telangana received PM Modi and shared dais with him during the official event.

BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

At the event in Adilabad, the Prime Minister, among other projects, dedicated NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli. Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all NTPC power stations across the country.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the PM Modi earlier.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an Air-Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to one-third in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers. The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Modi said the Rs 56,000 crore worth projects will write new chapter of development in several states.

He further said today India was the "only country" in the world which has emerged as a large economy by clocking 8.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter. India's growth rate was the point of discussion for the past 3-4 days across the world. "With this pace, India will become the third largest economy of the world," he added.

Further, the Centre was cooperating in every way in realising the development dream of the people of Telangana, the PM Modi said.

In his address, Revanth Reddy said PM Modi is like a big brother and that the state needs his support for it to progress like Gujarat, Modi's home state.

Telangana, a Congress-ruled state, did not want confrontation with the Centre and desired cordial relations, he said. “We would like to contribute to the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy," he added.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated in the event.

