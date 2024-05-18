Noted Telugu actor Chandrakanth, famous for TV soaps, dies by suicide

Noted Telugu actor Chandrakanth on Friday (May 17) died by suicide at his Alkapur home in Telangana, days after his co-actor and close friend Pavithra Jayaram died in a car accident.

According to ANI, which cited the statement Chandrakanth’s father gave to the police, the popular actor was suffering from depression after the demise of his Trinayani co-star Jayaram. He was deeply in love with her and mourned her death.

In one of his emotional posts, he poured his heart out and asked ‘Pavi’ to come back to him and wipe his tears.

"Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emojis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I'm unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back)," ANI quoted him to have written on his Instagram handle.

He appealed to Pavithra to come back to him. "Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu (Please come back and wipe my tears)," Chandrakanth wrote on Instagram.

His death, coming close on the heels of Jayaram’s fatal accident, has shaken the Telugu entertainment fraternity.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)