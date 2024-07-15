New city to be built near Hyderabad to compete with New York: Telangana CM

The Telangana government will build a new city in Maheshwaram near Hyderabad to compete with New York in the United States, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday (July 14).



He made the announcement while addressing a gathering at the distribution of safety kits (Katamayya Rakshna Kavacham) for toddy-tappers at Abdullapurmet, Rangareddy district, near Hyderabad.

New film city

The Congress government will take the responsibility of building a magnificent city at Maheshwaram to compete with New York City, Reddy said, adding the Rachakonda area, which is similar to Ooty, will also be developed as the hub of the film-making industry.

“Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam areas under Rachakonda limits have several picturesque locations and we want to get the Hindi film industry from Mumbai to this place,” he said.

The Telangana CM further said the government envisaged plans to set up universities, medical tourism hub and industries in the 25,000 acres of land acquired in Maheshwaram for pharma companies.

The government is planning to promote Rangareddy district as a wonderful destination for tourists from across the world, he said.

He said Hyderabad Metro Rail will be extended up to Hayat Nagar soon and all plans have been prepared in this regard.