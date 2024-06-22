NEET row | Student unions protest at Union Minister Kishan Reddy's residence

NSUI and Left-backed student unions on Saturday (June 22) held a protest at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, demanding cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 and re-exam.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Congress. The activists of the student unions, who raised slogans against Reddy, were removed from the place as the police swung into action. Scores of activists were taken into custody by the police before being sent to Nallakunta police station.

Ruling Congress MLC and NSUI president in Telangana Balmoor Venkat demanded re-exam and an inquiry by a sitting judge into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).





Laid a siege of Central Minister @kishanreddybjp house demanding justice for #NEET aspirants and ban of NTA. The leaders of various students and youth organisations (NSUI,SFI,AISF,PDSU,PYC,DYFI,AIYF,PYL, VJS,YJS) participated. The police arrested us and sent to Nallakunta police… pic.twitter.com/wCo2RadsG9 — Dr.Venkat Balmoor (@VenkatBalmoor) June 22, 2024

He claimed that the student unions “would not allow Kishan Reddy and MoS (Home) Minister Bandi Sanjay to move freely in Telangana” if the NEET issue is not resolved.



The leaders of various students and youth organisations like NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, PYC, DYFI, AIYF, PYL, VJS and YJS participated in the protest.



Congress said Chanagani Dayakar, a party spokesperson, held a protest in Osmania University demanding cancellation of the NEET. On June 18, the NSUI and other student unions held a rally in Hyderabad against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.



