Need to reintroduce country's forgotten pride : RSS chief Bhagwat

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India's forgotten pride should be reintroduced.

Speaking at Lokmanthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers" here, Bhagwat talking about the importance of science having the consent of country's philosophical knowledge, cited the example of scientists stressing on ethics in the use of Artificial intelligence.

India's value system emphasizes on the individual's wisdom, he said. There is logic, wisdom in India's approach to issues and the country need not follow other approaches to problems.

India can take good things from foreign countries but it should have its own soul and structures.

"We will have to think on giving a contemporary form of our eternal dharma and culture," he said.

"What we have to do is, we have to introduce the forgotten pride of India again," Bhagwat said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing examples from scriptures, said there was no discrimination against 'Vanvasis' (forest dwellers).

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy were among those who also spoke. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)