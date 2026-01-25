Hyderabad fire: 5 still trapped in Nampally furniture shop; rescue efforts continue

Rescue operations continued on Sunday (to save five people, including two children, who are feared trapped in the basement of a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally here after a major fire broke out, officials said.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Hyderabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar said the fire broke out at the Bacha Furniture Shop in Nampally at around 5 pm. “The local police, along with disaster response teas are engaged in rescue operations. Traffic movement in the area has been severely disrupted,” he said.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Along with hydraulic platforms, fire tenders have also used robotic devices to assist in the rescue. “We have sent in a robotic viewfinder to look for people inside. So far, we have not got any results,” a fire department official said. Five people trapped While people living in the building quickly came out before the flames engulfed the structure, five people - identified as Baby (44), Syed Habeeb (40), Imtiaz (26), Praneeth (11) and his brother Akhil (7) – were feared trapped inside. “Rescue operations are going on to bring them out,” the official said.

Though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a watchman and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

Some of the family members of those trapped were worried about the safety of their kin and wanted the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible.

"We don't know the condition of the children. We have been waiting since yesterday to see our children but there is no information," a family member told a TV channel on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)