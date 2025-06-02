PM Modi, Andhra leaders extend greetings on Telangana statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 2) greeted the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day, marking the 11th anniversary since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 after decades of agitation.

He praised Telangana for its significant contributions to national progress and highlighted the various measures his government has taken over the past decade to improve the ease of living for the people of the state. Modi extended his wishes for continued success and prosperity to Telangana’s residents.

Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the state. May… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2025

Wishes from Andhra CM, Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his greetings, emphasizing that despite being two separate Telugu states, the Telugu people remain united as one community. He wished happiness and prosperity for every family in Telangana and encouraged healthy competition in development between the two states, aiming for them to emerge as strong, unbeatable powers.

#TelanganaFormationDayతెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలుగా వేరైనా తెలుగు ప్రజలు, తెలుగు జాతి ఒక్కటే. తెలుగువారు ఎక్కడున్నా సమున్నతంగా ఎదగాలన్నదే నా ఆలోచన, ఆకాంక్ష. 11వ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవాన్ని జరుపుకుంటున్న తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు నా శుభాకాంక్షలు. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో ప్రతి కుటుంబం సుఖసంతోషాలతో… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 2, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended his best wishes as Telangana entered its 12th year, reflecting on how the state gave birth to his Jana Sena Party and inspired his revolutionary spirit. He hoped for Telangana’s continued growth in all fields, fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

