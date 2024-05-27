RRR composer Keeravani gives new life to revamped Telangana state song

Academy award winning composer MM Keeravani is all set to add his magic touch to Telangana’s revamped state song titled ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy caught up with the poet Ande Sri and composer MM Keeravani, to approve the final version of the song.

New life to state song

The song, written by poet and lyricist Ande Sri, was adopted as the official song by the government in February this year. The revamp of 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' is timed to coincide with the 10th Telangana Formation Day on June 2, 2024. This key milestone will mark a decade since the state’s formation, and the government is planning to celebrate this event in a grand way.

To breathe new life into the song, the government decided to rope in Keeravani, an Oscar and Golden Globe award winning composer. The composer is famous for his upbeat, peppy ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in S S Rajamouli's 'RRR', which went to bag international awards.

Ode to Telangana journey to statehood

According to media reports, Keeravani has already composed the revamped anthem, and he played different versions to CM Revanth Reddy. The 90-second song is meant to honour the sacrifices of those who fought for statehood and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Telangana. It will be an emotional ode to Telangana's journey to statehood, and pay a tribute to the spirit and resilience of the state’s people besides focussing on its distinctive culture.

CM Revanth Reddy plans to get this new version of 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' anthem officially released by AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi.

MM Keeravani

The 62-year-old Keeravani is a music composer, record producer, singer and lyricist, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. He has also composed songs for Tamil, Kannada and Bollywood films.

Some of the Hindi films he composed music for were Zakm (1998), Jism (2003) and Paheli (2005). Keeravani credits director Ram Gopal Varma for making him famous with his blockbuster movie 'Kshana Kshanam' (1991). All the songs of this movie went on to become top chartbusters, after which Keeravani became a popular composer highly sought after by all the south Indian film industries.

Most of his compositions were brought to life by singers S P Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chitra.