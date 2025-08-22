‘Marwaris go back’ protest intensifies in Telangana; local traders join bandh in scores

Protests against Marwadi traders in Telangana intensified on Friday (August 22) when a huge number of local or non-Marwadi traders participated in a state-wide bandh calling for the ouster of the former from the state.

The anger against the Marwari community among protesters was palpable as they chanted the slogan of ‘Marwaris go back’.

What locals accuse Marwaris of?

The pushback against the Marwari community, originally traders hailing from Rajasthan and Gujarat, in the southern state, was triggered by a minor quarrel between a Dalit youth and some Marwari youths at Secunderabad’s Monda Market a few days ago. The conflict has now snowballed into a larger conflict with local traders demanding a complete ouster of their Marwadi counterparts, accusing them of taking over local businesses and harming the livelihood of local traders.

While the incident gave rise to the slogan of ‘Marwaris go back’ in Amanagal, Rangareddy district, the slogan has now spread across Telangana.

Huge participation

Although the bandh did not have much impact in Hyderabad, reports indicate that it was strongly observed in other regions.

Three days back, even though local traders in Amanagal had called for a bandh in protest against the Marwadi community, it was postponed to Friday. Many say the postponement and subsequent development in fact helped in the success of Friday’s bandh.

Local traders joined the bandh in large numbers in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district; Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district’s Motkur, Thmakur, and Choutuppal; Jammikunta, Siddipet, and Dubbak in Karimnagar district; Amanagal in Rangareddy district); and in Nizamabad.

Cong, BJP stand behind Marwadis

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP have extended full support to the Marwadi community, while the BRS has refrained from communicating a clear stand.

BRS leaders instead have accused the Congress and the BJP of exploiting the issue politically.

Community seeks protection

The pushback against Marwaris, on the other hand, has left community members concerned about their safety and well-being. Anirudh Gupta, president of the Telangana Agarwal Samaj, along with other members of the community, on Friday met the state Director General of Police (DGP), urging him to take steps towards safeguarding the community.

Members of the Marwari community fear not just their businesses, but their families may be attacked by activists calling for their ouster, and have urged the DGP to provide them with full police protection.

Sources say this has left local traders angrier and led to huge participation in Friday’s bandh.

