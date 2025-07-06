Mali abduction: Family of Telangana man seeks govt intervention

Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) The family of a 45-year-old man from Telangana, who was abducted in the West African nation of Mali, is in distress and appealing for government intervention to secure his release.

Amaralingeswara Rao's wife Venkataramana on Saturday said her husband has been working in Mali since 2015.

Venkataramana told PTI that she learnt of his abduction from the cement company he works for and added that she had last spoken to him on the night of June 30.

Venkataramana, who lives in Miryalaguda town about 140 km from Hyderabad, with their three children expressed anguish that none from the government contacted her so far.

"Please help us," she said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on July 2 expressed its "deep concern" regarding the abduction of Indians employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.

The MEA had said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant" communication with the relevant authorities, local law enforcement agencies as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory.

It said the mission is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals.

The ministry said it will extend all possible support to Indians and "remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest". PTI

