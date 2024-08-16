KTR offers unconditional apology over disparaging remarks on women

BRS leader KT Rama Rao has offered an unconditional apology after his remarks on women travelling in buses evoked widespread condemnation in Telangana and beyond.

Addressing BRS activists, KTR, as he is popularly known, made comments that were seen as disparaging to women.

He said that women utilising the state's free bus travel scheme introduced by the Congress government could "do break dances" if they wished while travelling.

Controversial remarks

He said the BRS had no objection if women engaged in activities like knitting on the bus as long as the buses were safe.

KTR's comments were viral on social media, prompting an inquiry by the Telangana State Women's Commission.

Minister condemns KTR

Telangana minister Danasari Anasuya, known popularly as Seethakka, questioned KTR's respect for women. "Would he use the same language for his sister?" she asked.

She said that women stepped out of their homes not just to work but to contribute to their households' financial stability, often while shouldering the burden of domestic responsibilities.

These women, she said, deserve dignity and respect, not mockery.

Widespread condemnation

KTR’s remarks were also denounced by women rights activists, political opponents and the general public.

In response, KTR posted an apology on the social media platform X. He claimed that he never intended to offend women and expressed regret if his words had caused any harm.