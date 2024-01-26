KTR denounces Telangana governor for running down ousted BRS govt

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday described as “truly reprehensible” and “nonsense” Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's remarks critical of the previous BRS government.



In her Republic Day speech, the governor said the BRS government voted out in December was "dictatorial" and ran against the constitutional spirit and that Telangana had ended its 10-year rule.

"It (governor's comments) is truly appalling, and truly reprehensible, the kind of speech, the kind of words, the kind of nonsense that was coming out through the Raj Bhavan this morning,” Rama Rao told PTI.



He said that for the last 10 years, there was a democratically elected government in Telangana.

“Every single word the governor has used today in her speech is truly admonishing and truly insulting and humiliating to the people of Telangana," he said.

He said he was under the impression that the governor is a "BJP karyakarta (worker), but unfortunately it seems like she has joined the Congress party”.



He said the governor who had earlier refused to nominate two persons recommended by the BRS cabinet to the Legislative Council had accepted the recommendations of the Congress government.