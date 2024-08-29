Kavitha's bail: SC raps Telangana CM for 'BRS-BJP deal' comment

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 29) came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his comments on the bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Irked over Reddy's statement hinting towards an alleged deal between the BJP and the BRS for securing bail for Kavitha, the top court said such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

"Have you read in the newspaper what he said? Just read what he has stated. What sort of statement is this by a responsible chief minister. That might rightly create apprehension in the minds of people. Is this a kind of statement which should be made by a chief minister. A constitutional functionary is speaking in this manner?

"Why should they drag court in political rivalry? Do we pass orders on consultations with political parties. We are not bothered by politicians or if anybody criticises our orders. We do our duty as per conscience and oath," a three-judge Bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy.

In an interaction with media persons, Reddy on Tuesday had said there are doubts over MLC Kavitha getting bail in five months when Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months and Kejriwal is yet to get it.

"It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP," he had alleged.

The apex court said it is a fundamental duty to have mutual respect for institutions and maintain arm's distance.

"We always say we will not interfere in the legislature, then that is expected from them also. Do we pass orders on political considerations?," the Bench also comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan observed.

The top court was hearing a petition seeking a transfer of the trial in in the 2015 cash-for-vote scam case, in which Reddy is an accused, from the state to Bhopal.

(With agency inputs)