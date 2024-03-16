Kavitha's arrest: PM Modi targets BRS in Telangana, says corrupt won’t be spared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 16) accused the BRS in Telangana of partnering with “other hardcore corrupt parties” and vowed not to spare any corrupt person.

Modi said this at a BJP campaign rally at Nagarkurnool, about 135 km from Hyderabad, a day after the arrest of BRS leader and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Kavitha in Hyderabad in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Hammers BRS

The prime minister said both the Congress and the BRS together shattered every dream of Telangana's development.

"The BRS went outside the state (Telangana) and entered into a partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties. That truth is also coming out daily," he said.

"No corrupt person will be spared. Today, I am promising the people of Telangana that no corrupt person will be able to escape. I need Telangana's support in the fight against corruption," he said.

Dynastic politics

The prime minister targeted both the Congress and the BRS for alleged corruption, saying corruption was very strong in dynastic parties.

Both the Congress and the BRS are partners of corruption, he said.

2024 verdict

The Congress did the 2G scam while the BRS resorted to corruption in irrigation. Both the Congress and BRS support the land mafia, Modi alleged.

Modi said that people were saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats this time.