Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha taken to hospital

Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha, lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

The 46-year-old BRS leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15.

"She was taken to DDU Hospital due to some health issues," an official said. Details are awaited.

(With Agency inputs)





.