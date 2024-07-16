Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha taken to hospital
Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha, lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Tuesday, officials said.
The 46-year-old BRS leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15.
"She was taken to DDU Hospital due to some health issues," an official said. Details are awaited.
(With Agency inputs)
.
Next Story