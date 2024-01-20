Indian CEO of US-based software firm dies in freak accident at Ramoji Film City

Sanjay Shah, the CEO of a US-based software services company Vistex, died in a tragic accident at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 18), said the police. Raju Datla, the president of the firm, suffered serious injuries in the same incident.

The company was celebrating its silver jubilee, and Shah and Datla were being lowered in an iron cage from a height on to the stage to kickstart the event. While the cage was being lowered, the iron chain supporting one side of the cage broke, and the cage collapsed and fell more than 15 feet on to the concrete dais, with both the senior executives in it.

Both of them suffered serious injuries from the fall, and were rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, Sanjay Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police said that Raju Datla is in a serious condition.

The police registered a case against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint by a Vistex official.

Sanjay Shah was the founder of Vistex, and Raju Datla has worked with the company since 2000, according to the company’s website.

The Illinois-based company specialises in revenue management solutions and services, and has more than 2,000 employees working in 20 offices worldwide.