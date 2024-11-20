Hyderabad’s ‘Fish Building’ makes it to list of ‘weirdest-looking buildings’

It may not have been the prime motivation of those who conceived it, but the “Fish Building” in Hyderabad has been included on the list of “The Weirdest-Looking Buildings from Around the World”.

It’s actually the headquarters of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), but is fondly referred to as “The Fish Building”.

It’s located in the heart of the Telangana capital, and is one of the examples in India of what is called mimetic or novelty architecture.

The huge fish building has a metallic exterior with fins, eyes, and a slightly-opened mouth. At night, the building is lit up with blue spotlights, and the eyes also shine, making it seem like a gigantic fish in the middle of the city.

The fish building did not receive a very enthusiastic response from the public after it was completed, but its unique design makes it stand out and it has become one of Hyderabad’s landmarks. It helps that the structure houses the head office of the fisheries development board.

Some other buildings in the list

It’s interesting to look at some of the other buildings that are part of “The Weirdest-Looking Buildings from Around the World”.

The Longaberger basket-shaped building in Ohio, US served as the headquarters for the former Longaberger Company that produced baskets.

Other structures in the list are the Crooked House in Poland, the Half House in Canada, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida.

Other examples of mimetic architecture

The Lotus Temple in Delhi which is the Baha’i House of Worship is one of the most-visited architectural sites in Delhi. It is famous for its unusual 9-sided floral shape.

The BMW Tower in Munich, Germany opened in 1973 and was designed in the shape of the cylinders of an engine.

There’s a bus stop in Japan in the shape of a fruit, with the trunk of a tree behind it and leaves hanging on its ceiling.

The Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Vemulawada, India is in the shape of a snake.

One is reminded of another mimetic structure, in Chennai, though much smaller and not as famous. It’s a building in the shape of a shoe in what used to be a leather industry park in Madhavaram in north Chennai. One is not sure whether the building still stands. These structures are the result of the ingenuity of architects around the world who let their imagination run wild.