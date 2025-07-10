Hyderabad toddy tragedy toll rises to 4

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) The death toll in the Hyderabad 'adulterated' toddy tragedy has gone up to 4, and 37 others are hospitalised, officials said on Thursday.

According to a police official of Cyberabad, they have registered four cases of suspicious death.

They had fallen ill after allegedly consuming the toddy, the official said, adding "We cannot conclusively say unless we get the postmortem report. The postmortem report is still awaited. Viscera has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Once the report comes, we can say about the cause of death and accordingly the sections will be altered,” the official further said.

Health officials said 31 affected people were undergoing treatment at the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, while six others were admitted to different hospitals.

The affected people consumed toddy in different toddy shops on July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city, and they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health--acute gastroenteritis, officials said.

Excise Department officials said they apprehended five persons in connection with the incident.

The toddy shops where the people consumed toddy were sealed, and the samples from there have been collected and sent for chemical analysis, officials said on Wednesday. PTI

