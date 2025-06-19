Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight returns due to snag

Hyderabad, Jun 19 (PTI) A Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight returned to the city on Thursday shortly after take-off due to a snag, sources said.

Flight SG 2696, which was scheduled to depart at 6.10 AM, took off at 6.19 AM and was expected to land in Tirupati at 7.40 AM, according to live flight tracking website flatradar24.com However, it returned and landed back at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off, it added.

SpiceJet in a statement said a Q400 aircraft operating the Hyderabad-Tirupati flight experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off and cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout.

"As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," it said.

The aircraft did not make an emergency landing. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the onward journey to Tirupati, it added.

The airline did not provide how many passengers were on board. PTI

