Hyderabad sizzles as temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius mark

In a significant escalation in the summer heat, Hyderabad has been witnessing soaring temperatures, virtually touching the level of the extreme heat that was recorded in 2016. The city recorded an average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2016 witnessed a similar onslaught of intense heat in March, making it the hottest in a decade. Hyderabad experienced a scorching 41.2 degrees Celsius on March 19, 2016, just a degree higher than Friday’s recorded temperature.



Localities across the city reeled under heat wave on Friday. Areas like Kukatpally sizzled at 42.3 degree Celsius, while both Maredpally and the Serilingampally sweltered at 41.9 degree Celsius. Borabanda at 41.8 degree Celsius and Uppal at 41.7 degree Celsius also grappled with soaring temperatures.

The IMD’s forecast paints a worrisome picture for Hyderabad residents, as the intense heat is predicted to persist for the next five days.