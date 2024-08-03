Hyderabad: Shops, hotels, eateries to remain open till 1 am

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly on Friday (August 2) that all restaurants, hotels, and other business establishments across Hyderabad would be allowed to remain open and functional till 1 am.

He clarified that the new rule would not apply to liquor shops and bars. The chief minister said the government would issue necessary directions in this regard to the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy was participating in a discussion on “Activities for Sustainable Urban Development in Hyderabad Metro City” in the Assembly.

He revealed plans to implement a comprehensive development plan for Hyderabad. This would include the construction of a new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal after demolishing the old police quarters. He said the government had plans for a Mega master Plan 2050 to transform Hyderabad into a global city.

The Congress chief minister said his government was willing to continue the good works of the previous governments, and reminded everyone how the former chief minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had continued with the initiatives of his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu in the development of Hyderabad.