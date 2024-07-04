Hyderabad: Two salesmen held for drugging and raping woman colleague

Two young salesmen working in a real estate firm in Hyderabad have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and beating up a woman colleague after spiking her cool drink.

The two men, Janardhan Reddy, 25, and Sanga Reddy, 39, were taken into custody after a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Miyapur police said.

According to the police, the woman had recently joined the company and met the accused in Sun City on June 30. The two men offered her a hostel room in Miyapur to freshen up after which they went to visit a site in Yadagirigutta at around noon.

After the meeting ended at 9 pm, the accused offered to drop her back at the hostel. On the pretext that the car had a breakdown, they stopped the car at an under-construction building.

The men offered her food which she refused. But they persuaded her to have a cool drink, which was apparently spiked and made her feel dizzy.

The crime

Taking advantage of her state, the men pushed her into the car and sexually assaulted her till Monday morning, the woman said. They also hit her when she resisted them.

The men then left her at the Miyapur hostel and escaped. However, after the police complaint they were tracked down and arrested. The two men, who were booked under IPC Sections 376, 323, 509 and 420, were remanded to judicial custody by a court.