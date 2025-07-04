Former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao admitted to hospital

Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Thursday admitted to a private super-speciality hospital here following high blood sugar and low sodium levels.

Rao (71) was advised admission after he reached hospital complaining of general weakness, the Yashoda Hospitals said in a release. His condition is stable, it said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed high blood sugars and low sodium levels. All the other vital parametres are within the normal limits," it said.

Rao was kept under close observation and medication was started to control diabetes and to increase sodium levels.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about the health and checked on the treatment being given to KCR.

Reddy spoke to doctors and urged them to ensure best treatment to KCR, an official release said.

The CM wished that Rao should recover quickly and return to normal life in public service, it said.

Soon after the assembly elections in December, 2023 when BRS was dislodged from power, KCR suffered a fracture due to a fall at his residence and successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement. PTI

