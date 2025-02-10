Who is CS Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple?

CS Rangarajan, the head priest of famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana, who was reportedly assaulted by a group of people at his residence, has often hogged the limelight for his progressive and proactive stand on a host of issues.

In his complaint to the police, Rangarajan stated that on February 7, about 20 people barged into his house in Chilkur, Rangareddy district, near the temple premises, and ‘manhandled’ him. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the priest surrounded by several individuals dressed in black. Later, the police arrested the prime accused, Veera Raghava Reddy, in connection the case.



Located on Hyderabad’s outskirts, the Chilkur Balaji Temple is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji.

About the head priest

Rangarajan has been actively working to create a just society and usher in social change. His belief in equality and humanity is reflected in his exemplary actions and fearless attitude.

A few years ago he carried a Dalit youth, Aditya Parasri, on his shoulders into the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Ranganatha temple amid chants by several other priests. He justified the move, saying it was aimed at propagating equality among all sections of society. He said they intended to stop the oppression of Dalits and promote universal brotherhood among different sections. The gesture earned him praise from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

In a display of generosity, he gifted a bull to a Muslim farmer in Hyderabad who lost the animal due to an electric shock and was in financial distress.

The head priest regularly attends the annual blood donation camps held in mosques and also takes part in other religious programmes to promote equality and secularism, while encouraging others to participate in such events.

Atrocities against women

Rangarajan has also voiced his concern over growing atrocities against women and children. The temple, under him, has formed ‘Jatayu Sena’ where men from all castes, religions and regions can join to protect girls and women.



Apart from social service, he has also taken up issues plaguing the priest community across the country and strives for the revival of ancient temples, especially in villages.

Rangarajan belongs to the family of hereditary ‘archaka’ and trustees of the Chilkur Balaji temple. He did his engineering from Osmania University in 1988. He was educated in Agama Sastras and passed the Archaka Pravesha Exam in 1995. After a stint in IT companies, he started serving the temple at the age of 35.