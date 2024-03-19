CP Radhakrishnan takes additional charge as Governor of Telangana, Puducherry

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday (March 19) thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

President Murmu on Tuesday appointed Radhakrishnan to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, after the resignation Tamilisai Soundararajan.

I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

I thank from the bottom of my heart our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, our beloved most respected… pic.twitter.com/57hNukHNre — CP Radhakrishnan (@CPRGuv) March 19, 2024

"I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.



"I thank from the bottom of my heart to our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland," he said.