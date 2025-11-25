Cow sanctuary in Hyderabad: 4-storey goshala shelters 8,000 cattle heads

In Hyderabad, a four-storey goshala shelters more than 8,000 cattle heads, rescued from illegal transport, abandonment, and slaughter. This unique vertical sanctuary stands on the banks of the Musi River.

Goshala with a 400-year legacy

The Sri Samardha Kamadhenu Goshala near Jiyaguda has a legacy spanning nearly four centuries. Its mission centres on providing safe refuge for cattle and protecting them from exploitation, conservationists say.

“This institution is exclusively meant for protecting cattle from illegal slaughtering, transportation, and all kinds of difficult situations,” says Prabhu Dat Maharaj of the goshala.

The ashram stresses that its seva (service) programme predates Indian independence. “The institution has been carrying out this Seva programme for many generations, even before independence. The followers and disciples have nurtured it with their efforts,” Maharaj adds.

Apartment for cows

Today, the goshala cares for a large herd of cows, bulls, and calves. Many animals arrive via police rescues, NGO interventions, or municipal confiscations. “Most of the time, we receive cattle that are discarded by society, or confiscated under the law … Every day we get them from municipal corporations, the police, animal husbandry, the judiciary, and NGOs for their safe shelter,” Maharaj says.

Limited land in a growing city has driven the goshala to build vertically. Each floor acts like an apartment block for cows, featuring open balconies, water lines, and enough light to allow movement.

“We built a multi-storey system inside city limits to house them comfortably,” Maharaj explains, noting that this design addresses both space constraints and the animals’ welfare.

The approach is not just practical but visionary. The ashram plans to replicate the four-tier system in rural, suburban and tribal regions.

Challenges in caring for the cattle

Feeding 8,000 cattle is a herculean task. The goshala handles over 100 tonnes of fodder every day, transported in via trucks and distributed across all floors. “Care and maintenance is our biggest challenge: feed and fodder alone cross 100 tonnes every day,” Maharaj remarks.

In addition to space constraints, managing a building for living cattle demands logistical innovation, he adds.

Beyond being a shelter, the goshala promotes sustainable practices. It trains farmers in organic farming, natural fertiliser production and animal care. Bullocks are given out to poorer farmers free of cost to aid agricultural productivity.

Wealth from waste

Women in nearby communities learn to make eco-friendly products from cow dung — such as clay ornaments and bio-fuel — turning waste into livelihood.

The ashram links its work to broader ecological and spiritual goals. “If mankind has to survive, cows must survive. If the earth has to survive, cows must survive. … We follow a four-tier model from city to tribal levels to preserve this culture,” says Maharaj.

He also ties cattle welfare to sustainability, “Today everyone talks about organic, green energy, zero carbon … but it all begins here, with the cow. This is where the science of sustainability starts.”

Compassion amid concrete

Running such a large facility costs nearly Rs 2 lakh per day, funded by donations from patrons and institutions like the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation. These funds support fodder, maintenance, and infrastructure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters say the goshala never missed a day of feeding — demonstrating strong community backing.

The ashram invites people to help. “We invite everyone to support us, especially with feed and fodder, and to visit this goshala to see the joy and devotion behind this programme,” Maharaj says.

Many visitors find solace in this sacred urban space. Feeding the cattle becomes a moment of calm, transcending religion or caste — a reminder of compassion amid concrete.

