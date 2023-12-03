Telangana polls | Cong crosses halfway mark in initial trends; KCR trails from Kamareddy

The Congress is headed for a massive win in the Telangana assembly elections, having crossed the halfway mark as per initial trends.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trailing from the Kamareddy constituency where state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy is leading. The latter is also leading from the Kodangal constituency. KCR is, however, ahead of BJP's E Rajender by 3020 votes in the Gajwel assembly segment.

Telangana has a total of 119 assembly seats.

According to Election Commission (EC) website, while the Congress is leading in 68 seats, the ruling BRS is only leading in 36. The BJP, AIMIM and CPI are leading in eight, four and one seats respectively.

While the BRS has 101 members in the outgoing Assembly, AIMIM has seven, Congress five, BJP three. The All India Forward Bloc has one legislator. There is one independent while there is one vacancy.

Telangana Speaker P Srinivas Reddy was leading by 5,255 votes over Congress' Ravinder Reddy.

Former BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trailing behind his nearest BRS rival and minister Gangula Kamalakar by 1145 votes after the first round.

BJP candidate Raja Singh, known for his strong pro-Hindutva opinions, was ahead of BRS candidate Nand Kishore Vyas in Goshamahal constituency by 2891 votes after two rounds pf counting.

Cricketer and Congress pick Mohammed Azharuddin was trailing behind BRS' Mahanti Gopinath in Jubilee Hills segment in the city by 306 votes after the first round.

The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats.

The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and was hopeful of a hattrick.

The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat the near decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.

