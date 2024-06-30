'Centre has extended Smart Cities Mission till March 2025': Telangana govt

Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Responding positively to the appeal made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently, the Central government has extended the Smart Cities Mission till March 2025.

A press release from the CMO said during his recent visit to the national capital, Reddy met Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to extend the deadline for Smart City Mission till June, 2025.

"In the larger interests of the public, CM Revanth Reddy pleaded with the Central government for the extension of the Smart City Mission until the works are completed.

In a positive response, the Union government wrote a letter to the states on Saturday extending the Smart City Mission till March 31, 2025," the release said.

The Centre has earlier set the target of the completion of the Smart City mission by June-end.

Several works have been taken up in Warangal and Karimnagar under Smart Cities Mission in the state. As many as 45 works have already been completed in Warangal while another 66 at the cost of Rs 518 crore are under progress.

In Karimnagar, 25 works were completed and another 22 works costing Rs 287 crore are in progress, the release said adding the CM has informed the status of the works to the Union Minister.

The official letter from the Centre clarified that the approved works will be continued and no new works will be sanctioned. The funds for ongoing works will be released on a first come, first served basis till September this year. The Centre suggested completing the works at the earliest, it added. PTI

